Costco is Selling a “Hot Sauce Challenge” That’s The Spiciest Father’s Day Gift Ever

Dads are notoriously hard to shop for, which makes Father’s Day kind of terrifying. After all, we want to give our Dads a cool gift, but what if he isn’t a tie-wearing, golf-playing, personal-grooming type of dad? That’s where Costco comes in. Everyone needs to eat, and whether your dad loves snacking on nuts (Costco’s garlic pistachios are fire), munching on cookies (Coconut Thinsters or bust), or charcuterie (Costco cheese flight, anyone?), Costco has a gift for your dad. But there’s one product in particular that caught our eye in a recent TikTok that’s a perfect Father’s Day gift: the Hot Sauce Challenge.

If your dad claims to be the King of spicy foods, it’s time to put him to the challenge. The hot sauce challenge is a gift set that features 10 different hot sauces ranging in heat from mild to super spicy, and the best part is that you can get the whole set for just $13.99 if you have a Costco membership.

The flavors include the relatively normal-sounding Red Chili Hot Sauce, Mexican-Style Green Sauce, and Mango Habanero Hot Sauce, but mixed in you’ll find deadlier bottles like the Tongue Scraper Extreme Red Hot Sauce and the legit scary-sounding Brain Killer Hot Sauce. Can your Dad handle it?

Luckily, the packaging includes a guide that says how many Scoville units (which is used to measure spice) each sauce has, so there won’t be any nasty surprises. So far, this product isn’t offered on Costco’s website, so you’ll have to make the trek to the store to pick it up.

If you don’t have a Costco membership (though seriously, what are you waiting for?) but like the idea of giving your dad a hot sauce sampler for Father’s Day, you’re in luck, thanks to Amazon.

There’s a Hot Sauce Challenge Book of Pleasure & Pain that packs 12 small bottles of hot sauce of varying spice levels into a cute book-shaped gift pack.

There’s also an affordable Global Hot Sauces kit that features flavors from Mexico, Cuba, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and Australia.

Whichever hot sauce gift set for Father’s Day you choose, don’t forget the greatest gift of all: spending time together. To really make this gift special, why not bring along some chicken wings so you and your Dad can taste test a few of these spicy sauces together? Just don’t forget to bring a gallon of milk to tame your tongues if things get too fiery – and a bottle of antacids won’t hurt, either.

If your Dad prefers sweet to spicy, check out the tasty Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.

