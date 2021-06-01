At first we thought it was just a weird DIY music video app for kids, but TikTok has slowly but surely won our hearts. Once we realized there were tons of food and cooking videos on the app, we were totally sold. These days, we’re always looking at TikTok for fun new recipes, from whipped Dalgona coffee from Korea to vegan corn ribs for our summer barbecues. We recently started seeing a slew of delicious, summery recipes that all came from the same place: a new cookbook from food writer Molly Baz.

Pasta salad with mortadella, burrata, olives, and pistachios. Caesar salad-style potato salad. Grapefruit and burrata salad with chile crisp. Every time one of these food videos popped up, our mouths started watering, and the hashtags told us that each of these recipes came from Molly Baz’s Cook This Book.

We immediately knew we needed to get a copy for ourselves, but were a little wary; after all, newly released, hardcover cookbooks can cost a pretty penny. So imagine our delight when we discovered that Cook This Book is currently 40 percent off on Amazon.

The book currently has 4.8 out of 5 stars from 394 ratings, which says a lot. Inside the book, you’ll find guides to cooking, like “How to Make Food Taste Great” with the sub-section “I Love Salt” (we love Baz’s humorous voice throughout the book), along with flavor-forward, seasonally-focused recipes.

Bored of chicken? What if you made “Crispy McCrisperson Chicken Thighs with Herby Peas & Fennel”? Looking to eat more salad? Baz’s signature “Cae Sal” (Caesar salad) is just the beginning – her takes on wedge salad and Italian salad will blow your mind, too.

There are plenty of vegetable recipes to get you excited about summer produce too, from “Jammy Pepps with Feta & Basil” to “Grilled Corn with Sambal-Sesame Butter.” Once you get this book, chances are your house is going to become *the* place for summer dinner parties this year.

Once again, TikTok told us to buy it, and our meals are better for it.

