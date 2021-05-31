It’s The Last Day Of Williams Sonoma’s Warehouse Sale & These Le Creuset Items Are Still Available For a Steal

We’re always on the hunt for great deals on home goods, and Memorial Day weekend sales are always full of impressive finds. We’ve gotten amazing deals this year on everything from Dyson cordless vaccuums on QVC to Staub cast iron cocottes at Wayfair, but there’s one event we knew we needed to get in on before it was too late – the Williams Sonoma Memorial Day Warehouse Sale. They’re offering up to 50 percent off some of their most essential items, but the deals that excited us the most were part of their Le Creuset sale. From discounted Le Creuset Dutch ovens to cast iron covered soup pots on sale, there’s no time like the present to load up your kitchen. You have to act fast, though – these deals end tonight.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature French Oven

Courtesy of Le Creuset. Courtesy of Le Creuset.

This 2 1/2 quart enameled cast iron French oven is smaller than the Dutch model (perfect if you don’t have a ton of storage), and has rounded, rather than straight, sides. Get it on sale now for more than $100 off the suggested retail price.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature French Oven $129.95 Buy now Sign Up

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Le Creuset. Courtesy of Le Creuset.

If you’re cooking for a crowd, love long-simmered soups, stews, and braises, and are looking for a piece that will last, you’ve got to get one of these big Le Creuset Dutch ovens while they’re on sale.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven $249.95 Buy now Sign Up

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Baker with Platter Lid

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Make your favorite casseroles and bakes in this covered stoneware dish, then serve your food on the elegant lid that doubles as a serving platter.

Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Baker With Platter Lid $84.95 Buy now Sign Up

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Whether you store it in the cupboard or leave it on the stovetop for all the world to see, it doesn’t get much cuter in the kitchen than these cast iron Le Creuset covered soup pots.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Soup Pot $199.95 Buy now Sign Up

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven

Courtesy of Le Creuset. Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Not all of us actually need a nearly 7-quart Dutch oven, and this smaller (and more affordable) 3 1/2 quart size enameled cast iron covered oven is there to fill the gap.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Essential Oven $179.95 Buy now Sign Up

