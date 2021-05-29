TikTok-Approved Dash Has Another Appliance That Will Change Your Breakfast Game

Ever since we discovered the Dash mini waffle maker on TikTok, we’ve become mega fans of all things from the popular brand. From a mini rice cooker to snow cone machines, Dash has just about every appliance we could ask for. So when we spotted a new kitchen appliance from Dash, we knew it was a kitchen must-have: an egg bite maker. Get ready because this Dash Egg Bite Maker is about to seriously upgrade your breakfast game.

Related story Amazon's Exclusive Funko Pop! Disney Toys Are Available for Pre-Order & Selling Out Fast

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Popular Target fan account @targetgems shared the find on Instagram, writing, “Did you know that this existed? 😍 I love egg bites and this Dash Egg Bite Maker is amazing! I always used to buy egg bites at Starbucks, so this thing has saved me a ton of money ever since I bought it! 🙌🏼.”

Now that summer is here, we’re hoping to have regular brunch dates with our family and friends, and this appliance will make preparing meals for many so simple and quick. And thanks to the nonstick silicone cups, you’ll be able to customize each egg bite and add a variety of different toppings such as cheese, tomatoes, or spinach. And just like other Dash appliances, you’ll be able to use this tool for so much more than just its original intended use: This one would also be great for making desserts like mini cheesecakes. Plus, it’s a steal right now at Target — selling for just $19.99.

Image: Target.

In addition to the black color, the Dash appliance also comes in a stunning aqua and red hue that will make your kitchen look so chic.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: