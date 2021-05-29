Wayfair’s Memorial Day Sale Includes Staub’s Cast Iron Cocotte for 63% Off

For many of us, having the kitchen of our dreams equates to our cabinets stocked with top-named brands such as Le Creuset, Lodge, and Staub. And while those items have a stellar reputation for lasting a lifetime, it’s typically impossible to purchase them all without busting out some serious dough. Enter: Memorial Day sales galore. Yep, if you’ve had your eye on the coveted Staub Cast Iron Cocotte, it’s your lucky day because Wayfair is currently selling the item for 63% off the retail price — leaving you with the low price tag of only $149.99. You’ll want to act quick, and trust us, you don’t want to miss this deal.

Staub Cast Iron 4-qt Round Cocotte

The Staub round cocotte in the hue white truffle is an instant kitchen staple. Not only will it look absolutely stunning in your kitchen, but it works like a charm. You’ll be able to use the tool to whip us stews, veggies, roasts, soups, and so much more.

Some other features that we love about this kitchen essential are the heavy-weight lid that retains moisture and the self-basting spikes on the lid that evenly returns the juices back onto food. While it’s still an investment, you’ll surely realize that the versatile tool can be used for practically everything and is so worth it.

