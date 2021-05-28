This Memorial Day, Ina Garten Is Serving This Scrumptious Strawberry Shortcake

For patriotic holidays like Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day, strawberries are a popular dessert ingredient to add that all-American pop of red to the menu. And the fresh-from-the-berry-patch treat of strawberry shortcake is a favorite for well, we’re just going to call it: pretty much everyone. Right? While it’s totally cool to take the easy route and just add fresh berries to a pre-made pound cake and top with store-bought whipped cream, if you’re feeling a little adventurous, Ina Garten’s strawberry shortcake recipe is a scrumptious version of the classic dish that might just wow your family at your next gathering.

The Barefoot Contessa shared the wow-worthy dessert on Instagram, writing, “Red Berry Shortcakes with Honey Yogurt are the ultimate summer dessert for my Memorial Day dinner! I took my flaky shortcakes and piled them high with strawberries, raspberries, and Greek yogurt sweetened with a drizzle of honey. So delicious!”

All we can say is, “Yum!” The biscuit-like shortcakes look like they have incredibly flaky goodness, and we love the addition of raspberries to give the dessert a little tang. Plus, we’re choosing to think swapping out the whipped cream for Greek yogurt is healthy, or at least healthier, and definitely unique. And that sprig of mint is just delightful.

Garten’s recipe for Red Berry Shortcakes with Honey Yogurt comes from her Cook Like a Pro cookbook. According to her website, it is an intermediate-level recipe that serves six. While you’ll spend more time whipping up this dessert than it takes to open a boxed pound cake and tub of whipped topping, we suspect it’s totally worth it. Maybe even for breakfast!

