Giada De Laurentiis Puts a Tasty Twist on Her Caprese Sliders

If you’ve been dreaming of escaping to Italy for a dreamy vacation, but it’s not exactly a realistic option, Giada De Laurentiis can at least help you eat like you’re summering in The Boot. Her recipes for everything from Italian Egg and Pasta Scramble for breakfast to No-Bake Tiramisu for dessert will make your taste buds bow down in thanks. And now she’s shared an Italian twist on an American favorite that might make you think your mouth has arrived in Rome.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis' No-Bake Tiramisu Makes for One of the Best Summer Desserts

De Laurentiis posted a delicious pic of her Caprese Sliders on Instagram, and the burger topped with melted mozzarella and a generous dollop of pesto mayonnaise is making us want to heat up the grill asap. But, it’s what you actually can’t see in the photo that makes this slider truly special. The photo’s caption reveals that “the secret to @giadadelaurentiis’ Caprese Burgers: pesto *INSIDE* the patties. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Wait, there’s more amazing pesto inside the burger?! We’re 100% sold on this idea. The blend of toasted pine nuts, fresh basil, grated Parmesan, garlic, and olive oil is one of our favorite summer sauces. With its origins in Genoa, the capital city of Liguria, Italy, pesto is practically synonymous with the taste of Italian summers. (Please hold while we fantasize about strolling through the Mediterranean seaport town, stopping to enjoy the fountain in the Piazza de Ferrari … ahhhh. Okay, we’re back!)

De Laurentiis’s Caprese Slider recipe also calls for two slices of tomato on every slider and suggests using tomato or plan focaccia bread instead of traditional hamburger buns. Of course, whatever bread you use should be drizzled with olive oil and grill until lightly toasted. Olive oil is, of course, one of the Italian superfoods the chef always keeps in her pantry.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: