Giada De Laurentiis’ No-Bake Tiramisu Makes for One of the Best Summer Desserts

Currently, our weekend plans almost exclusively include firing up the barbecue, setting the outdoor dining table, and mixing up an extra-large batch of our favorite fruity cocktail. Summer is all about giving the oven a break and making (and eating!) your meals outdoors — and desserts are no exception. That’s why when we stumbled upon Giada De Laurentiis’ no-bake tiramisu, we immediately bookmarked it and picked up a bag of no-shell pistachios, some mascarpone cheese, ladyfingers, and a bottle of amaretto liqueur.

“Tiramisu is one of the best desserts to make in warmer weather: there’s no cooking necessary, and you can make it ahead of time,” De Laurentiis writes. “Try a new spin on the traditional flavors with this delicious pistachio tiramisu — no fancy pistachio cream or syrup required!”

For De Laurentiis’ silky smooth Pistachio Tiramisu, which is inspired by Mr. 100 Tiramisu’s pistachio tiramisu from Rome, you’ll need all the aforementioned ingredients, as well as a handful of basic baking ingredients, like sugar, eggs, and powdered sugar. You’ll also need olive oil for the pistachio butter (we love Brightland’s Alive olive oil) and espresso.

To make the dessert, you’ll start by making the pistachio butter, followed by the mascarpone cream, both of which call for just four ingredients. Then, you’ll dip and soak the ladyfingers in an espresso and amaretto liqueur mixture, and place them on a 9 x 9-inch baking dish. Now, it’s time to layer the ladyfingers and the two mixtures. Cover the tiramisu with plastic wrap and refrigerate it for at least two hours. Once you’re ready to serve, sprinkle with chopped pistachios — and enjoy!

Get the full Pistachio Tiramisu recipe at Giadzy.

