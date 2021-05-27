Ina Garten’s Most Popular Cookbooks Are Up to 60% Off on Amazon

What are your plans for this long holiday weekend? Are you hitting up Target or Wayfair or Nordstrom to shop their massive Memorial Day sales? Are you inviting the family over for an afternoon of pool and barbecuing fun? Or, if you’re anything like us, you might be planning on spending the weekend in the kitchen trying out a few new recipes. If that’s the case, we have just the cookbooks to add to your already robust (or growing!) arsenal: Ina Garten’s most popular cookbooks — many, if not all of which happen to be up to 60 percent off on Amazon right now.

Let’s start with Garten’s most recent — and already beloved — cookbook, Modern Comfort Food.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook

Image: Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Released last fall, Modern Comfort Food is chock-full of classic recipes but with a delicious Garten twist. (Don’t believe us? Check out some of the recipes here.) And for a limited time, this cookbook is more than 40 percent off.

Cook Like a Pro

Cook Like a Pro helps home cooks do just that: cook like a pro. And it’s easy when you follow Garten’s encouraging, comforting, easy-to-follow recipes. Currently, the cookbook is more than half off on Amazon.

Cooking for Jeffrey

Ina and her husband of more than 50 years, Jeffrey, are relationship goals. They’re so in love, Ina even published a cookbook that rounds up all of Jeffrey’s favorite recipes. For a limited time, you can pick up Cooking for Jeffrey for nearly 60 percent off.

Barefoot Contessa Foolproof

And finally, Garten’s Barefoot Contessa Foolproof, a cookbook brimming with crowd-pleasing recipes that are simply too difficult to screw up. On Amazon, it’s 60 percent off.

