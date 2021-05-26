TikTok Loves This Microwave S’Mores Maker & It’s a Steal on Amazon

You know how sometimes you’re craving the gooey, melty goodness of a s’more but there’s no campfire nearby because we don’t live in a tent in the woods? Well, thanks to Kitchentiktoking with Louise, we can now easily make s’mores anytime we want in the smoke-free confines of our own kitchens.

Related story Oprah's Favorite Comfy (& Stylish!) Shoe Brand Is 40% Off During Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale & Selling Out Fast

Kitchentiktoking shared the amazing find of a budget-friendly, microwave s’mores maker and demonstrated how it works in a recent TikTok video. Simply fill the water reservoir, place your graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallow on the tray, and heat in the microwave to make two delicious s’mores in just 30 seconds. The marshmallow and chocolate heat at the same time under the little arms that hold everything sandwiched between the two graham crackers.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you want to get one of these neato microwave s’mores makers, you can order it on Amazon with Prime delivery and get it in time for Memorial Day celebrations. Of course, you can mix it up your s’mores recipes by using flavored marshmallows or chocolate graham crackers, or swap in peanut-butter cups or other flavored chocolate bars for the standard Hershey’s milk chocolate squares.

Progressive Prep Solutions Microwave S'mores Maker $12.15 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If assembling your own s’mores is more than you want on your plate right now (no judgement), Costco is selling pre-made s’mores to make your life easier. While they don’t need to be heated up, popping them in the air fryer apparently makes them taste fresh off the fire.

We love that s’mores are moving beyond the campsite and into everyday lives. Eat them with the fam as an after-school treat, or alone while binging on Netflix. S’mores are for everyone!

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: