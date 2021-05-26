Ina Garten Just Shared Two Scrumptious Sides That Are BBQ Must-Haves

With Memorial Day weekend already almost here (hooray!), our mouths are watering thinking about all the yummy food we’re going to eat at our backyard barbecues. Cheeseburgers, hot dogs, kielbasa, oh my! And, of course, you’ve got to fill your plate up with potato salad, pasta salad, fruit salad, and other classic BBQ sides. Just in time for our pre-party grocery shopping, our favorite comfort food chef Ina Garten rounded out our menu must-haves with an Instagram post photo of a gorgeous pot of Maple Baked Beans and a caption touting her Vegetable Coleslaw.

“What’s a summer party without really good sides!?” Garten asked rhetorically in the social media post, and we couldn’t agree more. There’s always room for another little spoonful (or three) of tangy coleslaw or sweet and savory beans. “The coleslaw can be made in advance and the beans simmer away in the oven while you go about your day,” added Garten, because she understands that we want to enjoy the holiday, stress-free, with our friends and family. Garten also shared she’ll be serving up the baked beans and slaw with her Smashed Hamburgers, a juicy beef patty with crispy, sizzled edges topped with tender caramelized onions and melted Gruyere cheese sandwiched in a soft potato roll. Yum!

Garten’s Maple Baked Beans sound absolutely divine: red kidney beans simmered with amber pure maple syrup and brown sugar for sweetness and black peppercorns, Chinese chili paste, and fresh ginger for a little kick. Plus, there’s a hearty helping of thick-cut smoked bacon in there, because bacon makes everything better.

The Barefoot Contessa‘s Vegetable Coleslaw, meanwhile, provides a fresh flavor in counterpoint to the richness of the baked beans with a crisp mix of cabbage, carrots, and kale moistened with a dressing of mayo, Dijon mustard, cider vinegar, and celery seeds.

