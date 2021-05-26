When you’re craving something sweet and crunchy, what’s your go-to? Ours is almost always a tasty cookie — and if it’s dipped in a glass of milk, all the better. Trader Joe’s is one of our favorite places to stock up on delicious and unique specialty items — I mean, hello, everything but the bagel seasoning! — and their sweets selection never disappoints. From cold brew boba “ice cream” to almond butter-covered almonds and scrumptious butter cookies, we’re always happy putting TJ’s treats in our carts. And now, they’ve introduced a strawberry shortcake sandwich cookie filled with pink buttercream, and they look too perfect for summer not to try.

The popular Instagram account @thetraderjoesjunkie shared the find — which strikes us as a summery new version of their fan-favorite butter cookies — and let’s just say, fans already seem incredibly excited about these cookies. One commenter wrote, “I’ve got 0 self control when it comes too TJs cookies. I’ll mentally eat them for now.” Another wrote, “ugh oh! New version coming in hot!.” One even shared their review of the product, saying, “Okay I’m obsessed with these! The dried strawberries in the cookies are absolutely legendary.”

Honestly, what’s not to love about strawberry shortcake flavor in a bite-sized, ready-to-pop-in-your-mouth format? We love the original, but we don’t always have the time or ingredients on hand to whip up that ultimate summer dessert from scratch.

Plus, these cookies are so kid-friendly! We have a feeling your little ones will love these as an after-school snack or after-dinner dessert, but we also wouldn’t blame you if you wanted to hide these away in a for-grown-ups-only cabinet! Hey, we won’t judge!

