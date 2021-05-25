Oprah’s Favorite Coffee Maker Is 35% Off on Amazon & Will Make You Feel Like a Barista

In a world full of influencers, keyboard warriors, and paid product reviewers, it can be hard to know when to trust a recommendation, but there are a few people we always can count on. If Ina Garten tells us to get something (hello, cast iron skillets) you know we’re going to go for it, and the same goes for Martha Stewart. But probably no one is more reliable than Oprah. Her “Favorite Things” lists are legendary for their quality, and we just spotted her favorite coffee maker, which she’s loved since at least 2012, on sale on Amazon. You know what that means, right? It means we’re totally getting one.

It’s the Nespresso Lattissima Espresso Machine with milk frother. Now, espresso machines can be super pricey. The professional models (like this $700 Breville model) used at your favorite fancy coffee shop can nearly break the bank, but Oprah’s fave is surprisingly affordable, especially since it’s on sale.

Currently, the Nespresso Lattissima Espresso Machine with milk frother is 35 percent off. That means you save a whopping $135.01, making the price just $249.99.

That’s still an investment, but here’s what you get. First off, you can brew espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos with a single touch, which is definitely easier than putting on your pants and heading out to the nearest coffee shop (especially first thing in the morning). It’s also fast. Your espresso is ready to brew in 25-40 seconds, which is definitely quicker than any drive-through line we’ve ever been in.

Paired with Nespresso capsules, it’s also pretty mess-free compared to a traditional grind-your-own-beans, scoop and brew method that gets espresso powder and milk drops all over your countertops.

Whether you’re an espresso feind who wants to be able to get the same high-quality drinks you’re used to at home, shopping for gifts for coffee lovers (Father’s Day is right around the corner), or looking to switch over from your ancient electric coffee pot, Amazon’s Nespresso sale can’t be beat. And hey, if Oprah some day happens to stop by unannounced, at least you know she’ll like the latte you serve her!

