Giada De Laurentiis’ Boozy Watermelon Popsicles Are the Memorial Day Weekend Dessert You’re Craving

We have one goal during a hot summer day….to stay cool and have a good time. (Okay, two goals.) Popsicles are our go-to treat to keep us feeling refreshed all while satisfying our sweet tooth. They’re cold, fruity and just hit the spot every time. But when you want to take your popsicle experience to the next level, consider making boozy popsicles. The addition of a little alcohol takes the summer classic from childhood and gives it a grown-up twist. And while you can buy ready-to-freeze boozy pops, we’re also fans of the DIY approach — and clearly, so is Giada De Laurentiis, who recently shared her latest creation: a boozy watermelon popsicle that’s simple to make and looks delicious.

De Laurentiis shared the creation on the @thegiadzy Instagram account, writing, “The ultimate frosty treat to keep you cool 🍉❄️ *and* give you a little buzz while you’re at it. Win win!”

We’re already fans of the other recent cocktail recipes De Laurentiis has shared, like her watermelon strawberry tequila cocktail and ginger kombucha and gin refresher. But honestly, this one has serious favorite potential. We were shocked to see just how short the ingredient list is. watermelon vodka, watermelon chunks, mint, and sugar. (We love the addition of the mint, as it adds a cooling and herby flavor to the treat.) These look so easy to make — just add all the ingredients to a blender, blend, and pour it into popsicle molds.

You’ll want to make this in advance, of course, because they take around 10 hours to freeze. But like any homemade ice pop, we think they’ll be worth the wait.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Boozy Watermelon Popsicles.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: