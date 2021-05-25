Ina Garten’s Caramelized Onion Burgers Are Perfect For Memorial Day & You Don’t Even Need a Grill

Nothing says summer like a juicy burger, whether it’s fresh off the grill or served from a sizzling cast iron skillet. We love them both ways, but to be honest, sometimes dealing with the grill is a little much. And let’s be real – not everyone even has a grill, or the space for one. So finding a great skillet burger recipe is a must, and this year, our girl Ina Garten has come through just in time for Memorial Day weekend. She just shared a smashed burger recipe from her cookbook Modern Comfort Food that will totally scratch your summer burger itch, and you don’t even have to deal with turning on a propane tank or getting messy with charcoal.

Related story Oprah's Favorite Coffee Maker Is 35% Off on Amazon & Will Make You Feel Like a Barista

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It’s her recipe for Smashed Hamburgers with Caramelized Onions.

Courtesy of Amazon.

Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook 21.00 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If you’ve never had a smashed burger, you’re in for a treat. Usually you try *not* to press down on your burgers, so none of the juices leak out, but smashed burgers rely on a different technique.

You smash the meat down into a hot cast iron skillet (Ina Garten likes this brand) as it cooks so you get a really crisp, caramelized sear on both sides. This adds a ton of meaty, umami flavor to each burger patty.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Cast Iron Skillet 22.97 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Garten pairs her smashed hamburgers with a heap of caramelized onions, which adds a hint of savory sweetness. Next up, they’re topped with grated Gruyere cheese. The nutty, salty, gooey melted cheese coats the onions and burger patty, and by the time the burgers are fully assembled, you won’t miss the flavor of the grill at all.

Crispy, sizzled edges, tender caramelized onions, melted cheese, and a soft potato roll – could there be any meal more summery, more satisfying?

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet