Sweet corn season is almost here, and you know what that means: Summer is nearly upon us. Who doesn’t enjoy delicious, buttery corn on the cob at a large, family grill out? It’s sweet, crunchy, and everything we could want and more in a side dish. Basically, it’s perfect on its own. But if you’re looking for new ways to use that fresh corn, Giada De Laurentiis has an awesome recipe to spice things up. De Laurentiis has already shared some delicious-looking summer dinners — like rosemary garlic chicken burgers and her stuffed peppers and zucchini — that we’re eager to make, but her latest is shooting straight to the top of our must-try list: Summer corn and spicy sausage pizza. Yep, De Laurentiis has taken fresh corn and put it on top of a pizza — and it looks and sounds delicious.

Related story Giada De Laurentiis' Watermelon-Strawberry Tequila Fresca Is Bound to Be Your Go-To Summer Cocktail

She shared her creation on the @thegiadzy Instagram account, writing, “On the off chance you were wondering what to do with all the fresh corn hitting the grocery stores, might we suggest this sausage pizza? A little spicy, a little sweet, and perfect for the season.”

Wait, why didn’t we ever think of adding crunchy corn on top of a pizza before?! We just have to say that we love the simple list of toppings — Italian sausage, corn fresh from the cob, arugula, and fresh basil. Doesn’t it just sound scrumptious? But besides being packed with fresh summer flavor, we love how fast this homemade pizza can be on the table: It takes only 10 minutes to prep and 15 minutes to cook, so it’s an awesome weeknight dinner option.

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Summer Corn and Spicy Sausage Pizza recipe.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: