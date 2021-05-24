Rachael Ray Shares Her Secrets to Creating Perfect Mac & Cheese

Rachael Ray is the queen of comfort food mash-ups that are, well…totally delish. From her buffalo chicken wing grilled cheese to her street corn toast, Ray knows how to take a classic and turn it into an innovative delight (have you tried her Cubano sandwich omelet)? But some classics really don’t need a twist to be totally perfect — they just need a skilled hand. If you feel like going back to the basics or your kids are craving good old mac and cheese, pay attention: Rachael Ray just shared her secrets to creating perfect macaroni and cheese — as in perfectly smooth and delicious.

On her @therachaelrayshow Instagram account, she answered a fan’s question about avoiding gritty mac and cheese. Ray shared some super helpful tips, including touching on the importance of ratios and making sure to not overcook your cheese mixture. She says to start with a roux with a ratio of one extra tablespoon of butter (4 tablespoons of flour to 5 tablespoons of butter). Make sure to not let it get too thick! According to Ray, you just want it to coat the back of the spoon. Warm the milk (she also adds crushed garlic) before adding it to the roux. Then do an even ratio of cheese to milk. Ray emphasized in the video not to overpack the cheese, just lightly pack it. As soon as it melts, add the pasta and pop it into a casserole dish. Voila, you’ve got yourself a creamy mac and cheese delight.

I don’t know about you, but my mouth is watering just thinking about some homemade mac and cheese. There are many different ways to make it, but we think Ray’s simple tips to ensure a smooth process (and consistency) are super helpful.

