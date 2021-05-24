Costco Is Selling Cast Iron Skillets That Are a Total Dupe For Ina Garten’s Favorite Brand & They’re On Sale

We’re always on the hunt for a good cookware deal, especially if it’s for an item that our culinary hero Ina Garten approves of. We’ve loaded our cupboards with things like her favorite Dutch ovens from Le Creuset and her recommended KitchenAid Stand Mixer and all of its attachments, but probably the thing we use most is Garten’s beloved Lodge Cast Iron Skillet. So when we saw that Costco is currently selling a dupe that’s discounted, we knew we had to tell the world.

Costco’s Tramontina Cast Iron Skillet 2-Pack comes with a 10-inch skillet, a 12-inch skillet, and two removeable silicone grips for the handles. It also currently $6 off, meaning you can get the bundle for just $23.99 in-store and online, if you have a Costco membership.

That’s a pretty amazing deal, considering that a 12-inch Lodge cast iron skillet with handle holder is more than $40 on Amazon.

The trade-off, of course, is that with Costco’s deal you’re going with a brand that’s less familiar. If you want to go the tried-and-tested, Ina Garten-approved route, you could also just upgrade and get a 2-pack of Lodge cast iron skillets, which includes a 12-inch skillet, a 10.25-inch skillet, and two red silicone handles.

Regardless of how you get one, you can rest easy once there’s a trusty cast iron skillet in your own kitchen. Cook up a big batch of bacon, make a skillet brownie, or treat yourself to a seared steak. Whatever you make, you’ll soon wonder why it took you so long to get a cast iron skillet to begin with.

