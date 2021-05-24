Martha Stewart’s Grill-Ready Fajitas Have a Fruity, Tropical Twist

Grilling out on a hot summer’s day is one of our favorite ways to whip up a tasty dinner without heating up the kitchen. If that meal can then be easily put together and customized by each eater — well, even better. Lately, Martha Stewart has been sharing her outdoor entertaining tips and recipes (like her one-pan salmon and tuna salad nicoise) and she’s just gifted Instagram fans with another awesome summer dinner recipe: an easy take on shrimp fajitas — with a fruity, tropical twist!

Related story This Giada De Laurentiis Shrimp Recipe Contains Our Favorite In-Season Spring Veggie

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stewart shared the details on her Instagram account, writing, “These tropical fajitas have all the flavors of summer thanks to bright citrus, sweet pineapple, and creamy avocadoes. All of the ingredients can be grilled together before assembling in warm tortillas.”

Can we first talk about that delicious flavor combination? The tang from the citrus, the sweetness from the pineapple, and the creamy taste of the avocadoes? These sound like they would complement each other perfectly. But our favorite thing about this recipe has to be just how quickly it can be whipped up: The prep and cook time is just a little over 30 minutes, making it perfect for those last-minute meal decisions when you’re super hungry.

The recipe was originally published in the June 2017 issue of Marth Stewart Living Magazine, but we can see why Stewart thought it deserved an IG encore. Summery, spicy, fruity, fast, and grill-able? We’re sold!

Martha Stewart Living Magazine $9.98 Buy now Sign Up

Check out Martha Stewart’s Spicy Shrimp Fajitas With Grilled Pineapple.

Before you go, check out Martha Stewart’s Best Dinner Recipes below: