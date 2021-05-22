This Best-Selling Flexible Silicone Ice Tray Is a Summer Must-Have — Plus, It’s on Sale

Things have been heating up lately — literally. Now that summer is right around the corner we’ve been dreaming of what our days will look like with the warmer weather. Of course, this means we’re already making plans for regular pool days, trips to the beach, or just enjoying time in our backyard with a cool drink in hand. And if you’re planning to host a socially distant gathering on your patio sometime soon, you’ll be needing this summer essential to make sure your guests are comfortable and refreshed: ice cube trays. You’ll be sure to use this handy tool for all your beverage needs all season long and best of all, we found a flexible silicone version that’s on sale now. Take a peek below:

DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays 4 Pack

We’re sure we don’t have to tell you twice that this is a must-have kitchen gadget, but the need to have an ice cube tray in your freezer becomes even more glaringly apparent as the temperature rises. Much to our annoyance, however, it’s a lot more difficult than we’d like to find a quality ice cube tray that gets the job done in seconds and is affordable. Luckily, this Doquas style checks off all of our boxes.

In addition to featuring trays with covers so the water doesn’t leak everywhere, there’s also a silicon bottom so you can easily pop out your ice cubes with a simple push. The trays are stackable — making is so you take up as little space as possible in your freezer and are dishwasher safe. Not to mention, there’s a variety of vibrant colors to choose from including orange, light blue, and yellow.

At a price like this and with nearly five stars to its name, we’ll be adding this one to our carts ASAP.

