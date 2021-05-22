Disney’s New Villain Cookbook Is Available for Pre-Order on Amazon, Just in Time for the ‘Cruella’ Premiere

We’ll just say it, there’s no such thing as having too much Disney in your life. There’s just something so enjoyable about escaping to a fairytale land for kids and adults. Yep, there’s no age limit on being a Disney fan people! And with the upcoming release of Cruella starring Emma Stone on May 28th, we couldn’t be more in the mood to celebrate all things Disney (including one of our favorite Disney villains). In looking for ways to bring the magic into our homes, we stumbled across a wickedly tasty Disney themed cookbook that’s available to preorder now called Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook. Trust us when we say this new book filled with creative recipes will be just as fun to make as it sounds.

Related story This Best-Selling Flexible Silicone Ice Tray Is a Summer Must-Have — Plus, It's on Sale

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook

Image: Amazon.

Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Whether you’re planning on having a Disney movie night in or you’re just in the mood to try out a new recipe with your little one, Disney Villains: Devilishly Delicious Cookbook promises to be the perfect addition for basically any occasion.

From appetizers to mains dishes to decadent desserts, this cookbook has a ton of easy to follow recipes. In the new cookbook you should expect to find recipes such as “Underworld Smoothies” inspired by Hades from Hercules, and “Deviled Dragon Eggs” that are sure to get you on Maleficent’s good side.

While you won’t be able to get our hand on the cookbook just yet, you are able to preorder it now ahead of its release on July 20. Bon appétit!

Before you go, check out the gallery below: