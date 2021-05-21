Martha Stewart’s Coconut-Pineapple Loaf Cake Is Buttery Breakfast Perfection

With summer just around the corner, it can be hard to keep from daydreaming about your next vacation — at least that’s my current struggle, and I’m not ashamed to admit it. Each time I stare out my window and onto my Brooklyn street, my mind starts to wander and I envision a sandy beach on which to tan with all my friends, all of whom have piña coladas in hand. But since that’s much easier said, typed, or day-dreamt than done (especially amid a pandemic), may I present to you the next best thing: A trip to the tropics just for your tastebuds! There’s no plane ticket required, and you can bake it in the comfort of your very own kitchen: Martha Stewart’s Coconut Pineapple Loaf Cake. I know it’s no beach, but it won’t sunburn you, either, so, silver lining — or shall I say, crust.

Stewart shared a snapshot of the delicious dessert to her Instagram on Thursday. “Toasted coconut balances the tart sweetness of pineapple and provides a crunchy topping for this buttery coconut-pineapple loaf cake,” the caption read, alongside an image of the luxurious loaf. “Plus, it’s not too delicate, so it’s a treat just right for toting.” (OK, how does she know we’re already wondering how to transport the loaf in a beach bag — or office tote — come summer?)

The combination of a delectably crunchy layer atop the soft, luscious loaf makes for an irresistible treat for any time of day — or location. Whether you’re relaxing at the beach, grilling in your backyard, or just grabbing a quick breakfast, there’s no such thing as a wrong time, season, or mood, for this exquisite loaf.

In the meantime, brb: Blasting The Beach Boys to pretend I’m on a beach while baking.

