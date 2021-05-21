Costco Put a Summery Twist On Croissants & You’ve Got to Try Them

Sing it with us now: It’s the Costco countdown (to the tune of Europe’s ‘The Final Countdown’)…of top five Costco buys of the week, courtesy of @costcobuys! And this week’s list is especially sweet: With three different desserts, two reusable water bottles, and a charming set of pajamas, you simply can’t go wrong! But we’re going to be honest: We’re especially enthused by the strawberry croissants!

First on the list are Partake’s Birthday Cake cookies, a delectable (and affordable!) delight that is tasty — and vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-friendly to boot. You can get 60 of these crunchy cookies for just $9.99. @Costobuys’ second recommendation: Convoy reusable water bottles. These stainless steel bottles — or shall we say, steal — are on sale! Costco is selling two of these 32-ounce Convoys for a combined cost of $16.99.

But now… let’s get to the treat we’re really eyeing: Kirkland Bakery’s super sumptuous strawberry croissants! (Yep, yet another dessert — and we are not complaining!) These are by far, our favorite on the list. These eye-catching croissants, hand filled with strawberry jam, come in packages of six, enough for the whole family…and then some. Or just yourself. Whatever works! Regardless of what your personal Costco croissant plans may be, these pastries are available for purchase at the pleasing price of $7.99.

Still hungry (for deals)? Say cheese…cake! @Costcobuys penultimate suggestion is a mouthwatering key lime cheesecake from Junior’s, the world-renowned South Brooklyn staple most famous for — you guessed it — its delightful cheesecake. This exquisite cake — key lime pie filling and buttercream frosting atop a crunchy graham cracker crust — is available for the delicious price of $16.99.

Seeing as, by this point, you’ll have had 60 cookies, 32 ounces of water, several croissants, and a luscious cheesecake, it’s only sensible for this week’s final purchase to consist of comfortable clothing — perhaps even pajamas? @CostcoBuys concludes their round-up with delightful two-piece Disney pajamas, available for $16.99.

Happy shopping, Costco members — and saving!

