As the great philosopher Harry Styles once sang, “tastes like strawberries on a summer evening…I don’t know if I could ever go without watermelon sugar.” While I clearly concur with Mr. Styles, I did always felt strange equating a watermelon’s flavor to that of strawberries’. Or at least I did…until a certain boozy beverage blessed my Instagram feed, both solving the Styles-inspired strawberry watermelon mystery and setting the stage for a radiantly rejuvenating summer. Meet your new favorite cocktail: Giada De Laurentiis’ Watermelon, Strawberry, and Tequila Agua Fresca, courtesy of @thegiadzy.

Related story Move Over, San Marzano Tomatoes - Giada De Laurentiis Likes These Ones Even Better

This tequila-infused tonic is a sophisticated spin on the traditional Mexican staple, agua fresca, which technically translates to “fresh water” but refers to a variety of fruit juices most commonly blended with watermelon, pineapple, or cantaloupe. Agua fresca is available for purchase in puestos — fruit stands or street vendors — all over Mexico, Latin America, and even some parts of the United States, like Los Angeles, where I grew up, and my Mexican mom often took me to get agua fresca on hot days.

Today, people love to get creative with the tradition, as De Laurentiis clearly did — a decision, and subsequent recipe, for which we are very grateful. And now it’s your turn to partake!

Here’s the best part: This evolutionary take on the luxurious libation is super easy to make — even if it may seem otherwise. You’ll impress all your guests at your backyard BBQ or the neighborhood potluck, which will instantly transform into a tropical resort the second you serve up this spiked agua fresca. Your fellow outdoor party-goers will be sure to thank you.

Head to Giadzy.com for the full Watermelon, Strawberry, and Tequila Agua Fresca recipe!

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: