Martha Stewart Just Told Us Her Favorite No-Cook Summer Dinner Recipe & We Can’t Believe How Easy It Is

We love eating fresh summer meals full of produce, but turning on the stove or oven? Not really something we want to do when the temperature is creeping past 80 degrees and our air conditioner is on the fritz. That’s why we often turn to salads, but not all of them are created equally. Thankfully, Martha Stewart shared with us her favorite no-cook meal for summer, and it just happens to be a salad. But thanks to its composition, it’ll actually keep you full. Even better? Once the ingredients are prepped, there’s no cooking required.

When we sat down to interview Martha Stewart, we obviously wanted to ask her the hard-hitting questions. Such as: “What is your favorite no-cook dinner recipe for summer?”

Stewart’s response? “Tuna Salad Nicoise.” Not only is it delicious, but she also told us that “once you have the components prepared, there’s almost no cooking involved and mostly just assembling.” That sounds like the perfect summer meal to us.

Tuna salad nicoise is a classic French composed salad. It’s made with buttery Bibb lettuce and dressed in a traditional French Dijon and shallot vinaigrette with red wine vinegar, but what really makes this salad is the toppings.

Blanched, chilled green beans join solid white oil-packed tuna, hard-cooked eggs, ripe summer plum tomatoes, and nicoise olives to create a salad that’s a full meal.

The only cooking you’ll need to do to make the meal can be done ahead of time, and if you’re really feeling lazy, you can buy hard-cooked eggs at the store and swap blanched green beans for steam-in-bag frozen green beans (just don’t ever tell Martha that’s what we suggested!).

You can also roast your plum tomatoes if you desire, but it’s not really necessary – only if the tomatoes aren’t ripe enough yet. However, if you can head to a farmer’s market and get some heirloom plum tomatoes, you shouldn’t have to worry about it.

Paired with a cold glass of dry white wine, tuna salad nicoise is just about as classy as a no-cook meal can get. The leftovers make a mean sandwich, too. It’s just what we’d expect from Martha Stewart.

