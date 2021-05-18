Oprah & Meghan Markle Love These Mood-Boosting Instant SuperLattes— & The New Flavor Is Perfect for Summer

We’re always tracking the things Oprah and Meghan Markle rave about, but we never thought the day would come when they both are obsessed with the same product. ICYMI, last year, Markle gifted Oprah a package of delicious, adaptogenic instant lattes by the women-led brand Clevr Blends. Oprah loved them so much that she said on IG that she would’ve included them in her Favorite Things list (she doesn’t put just anything on her coveted list!) if she’d known about them sooner—maybe this year? And now, Oprah and all of us have something new to get excited about. Today, the brand dropped a brand new flavor perfect for summer—it’ll even make you consider ditching that plain iced coffee for good.

Image: Clevr Blends.

The Rose Cacao SuperLatte is a super velvety, floral and dark chocolate elixir that’s designed to make you feel good (tastes like an elevated dark hot chocolate!)—and doesn’t come with that dreaded post-coffee crash. Unlike your go-to cup of java, this brain-boosting mix includes mood-enhancing cacao, stress-relieving rose petals, dopamine-boosting mucuna, and a blend of adaptogens, supercreamer and probiotics to top things off. You can make it hot or iced—all you need to do is add water and you’ve got a barista-worthy latte in seconds.

We recommend buying Clevr’s genius rechargeable frother to ensure it’s whipped to perfection. It’s truly a game-changer!

The new flavor is limited-edition, so make sure to add it to your cart before it’s gone forever. Clevr Blends also has a handful of other permanent superlattes that are about to become your morning (or mid-day slump) go-tos: Matcha, Chai, Golden, and yes—a next-level Coffee version! Each bag makes 10-14 lattes.

Since these superlattes are backed by both Oprah and Markle, we know you’re going to love them. Luckily, they’ve got a subscription so you never run out. You’ll even save 15% by signing up, which brings each latte to just $1.70–now, that’s wayyy cheaper (and fancier) than your coffee shop drink.

Coffee, who?

