We’re Making Gordon Ramsay’s One-Pan Bacon Jam Toast For Father’s Day & You Should Too

Are you suffering from FOMO scrolling through brunch TikTok? Have you grown tired of trite toast and eggs, craving something savory just in time for summer? Well, you’re in luck, because whatever it is you seek from a boisterous breakfast meal (which can, of course, be eaten at any time of day, no matter what people say), your brunch aspirations will surely be met once you try Gordon Ramsay’s one-pan bacon jam toast recipe. In fact, I’d say it’s sure to exceed them!

The award-winning chef and restauranteur posted a video preparing the straightforward — yet elegant — breakfast to his official TikTok, captioning the captivating clip, “Ready to change your #toast game this week? My #bacon jam toast recipe will do the trick.”

By the looks of it, we’re inclined to agree with Chef Ramsay — as well as the 1.2 million TikTok users who have equally “loved” his video thus far.

So what are you waiting for? Whether you’re looking to have friends over for brunch in the backyard or surprise dad with breakfast on Father’s Day — or just make it for yourself (no judgment) — this secretly simple recipe is sure to wow anyone to whom it’s served, whether they’re friends, family, or some super lucky strangers. The juxtaposition between the soft scrambled eggs, thick, crackling bread and creamy, fragrant bacon jam, truly makes for any foodie’s fantasy fare come to life — and will make you seem like an all-star chef, too!

Head to Gordon Ramsay’s website for the entirety of Gordon’s Soft Scramble & Bacon Jam Toast recipe.

Bon appétit!