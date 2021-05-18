Martha Stewart Shared a Genius Way to Use Leftover Salmon & It’s so Easy to Make

After a big, delicious dinner, there is no doubt that you’ll probably end up with some leftovers (as we do, almost every time). It can be easy to overestimate just how much food people are going to eat and then you’re stuck with a bunch of leftovers you have absolutely no idea what to do with. If this sounds familiar to you and you’ve ever ended up with salmon leftovers, Martha Stewart has got you covered. She just shared a genius way to take those salmon leftovers and turn them into a delicious lunch. She calls it her salmon salad with celery and walnuts, and boy, does it look fantastic.

Related story Martha Stewart Slammed These Vicious Lies About Her Peacocks: ‘They Do Not Smell’

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stewart posted her creation on Instagram, writing, “A tasty way to turn last night’s leftover salmon into today’s lunch. There’s no mayo here, this salmon salad is made with a creamy-crunchy mixture of cottage cheese, raisins, celery, and walnuts.”

What a delicious mixture of sweet and salty flavors, with crunchy and soft textures. The best part? Just how simple it is to make. First, create the pickled onions. Then combine the raisins, celery, walnuts, cottage cheese, and remaining lemon juice. Add in the salmon, put it on some toast, and add those onions on top. It’s seriously that simple and only takes 45 minutes to prep and put together. We can only imagine how nice and refreshing this dish must be on a hot summer’s day.

If you’re looking for an easy and delicious way to turn your salmon leftovers into a day-two masterpiece, definitely check this recipe out for yourself. We’ve added it to our must-try list and we think it’ll totally become one of our summer staples.

If you’re interested in seeing more of these fantastic recipes, definitely consider subscribing to Martha Stewart Living Magazine, it’s full of tons of delicious-looking recipes just like this one.

Martha Stewart Living Magazine Subscription $9.98 Buy now Sign Up

Check out Martha Stewart’s Salmon Salad with Celery and Walnuts recipe here.

Before you go, check out Martha Stewart’s Best Dinner Recipes below: