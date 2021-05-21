Trader Joe’s & More Food Podcasts You Should Be Listening To

Listening to a podcast about food? It might sound unappetizing to some, but tuning in to hear people passionately (and, at times, humorously) talk about food can actually be bingeworthy — if you choose the right podcasts, of course.

For us, we’re big fans of the Trader Joe’s podcast, Inside Trader Joe’s, because, well, just look at our website! But they’re far from the only food podcast we have queued up.

From podcasts dedicated to pursuing a modern plant-based lifestyle (we’re looking at you, Black Girls Eat) and podcasts that take a more scientific and historical approach to food, to podcasts hosted by popular and award-winning chefs, we’ve rounded up 11 food podcasts we know you’ll just eat up.

Inside Trader Joe’s

Let’s start with Inside Trader Joe’s. For those who haven’t listened yet, this is your one-stop shop to consume all the latest Trader Joe’s news, from new product announcements to fascinating behind-the-scenes stories about how the grocer runs — and how they come up with some of their most popular, fan favorite items.

Always Hungry

Yep, Food Network host Bobby Flay has a podcast with his daughter, Sophie Flay — and they’re adorable together. In Always Hungry, the father-daughter team cook meals, walk through recipes, and chat; and we simply cannot get enough of these two.

Black Girls Eat

Hosted by plant-based advocate LA Dunn, Black Girls Eat (BGE) is a weekly podcast where listeners can follow Dunn as she transitions from processed foods to whole foods and pursues a more modern plant-based lifestyle.

Go Fork Yourself

You know Andrew Zimmern. He’s an Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer, teacher, social justice advocate — and podcast host. In Go Fork Yourself, Zimmern teams up with fellow food fanatic and traveler Molly Mogren to discuss all things food — from current food trends to foodie travel tips and more. And they’ve been so successful at podcasting, they recently celebrated 100 episodes.

I’ll Drink to That! Wine Talk

Winos, we have just the podcast for you. It’s called I’ll Drink to That! Wine Talk, and it’s hosted by former sommelier, Levi Dalton. In the highly rated wine podcast, Dalton interviews famous wine personalities about their lives, their work, and all things winemaking.

Nom Nom Paleo Podcast

The Nom Nom Paleo Podcast is a must-listen for those living — or interested in adopting — the paleo lifestyle. Hosted by New York Times bestselling authors Michelle Tam and Henry Fong, this fun and “flavor-packed” podcast tackles all things paleo, and why wouldn’t it? They’re the co-creators of the acclaimed Nom Nom Paleo blog, app, and cookbook.

Doughboys

Love (or love to hate) chain restaurants? How about fast food? Then Doughboys is for you. Hosted by comedians Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger, Doughboys is a podcast all about just that, chain restaurants. Plus, the hosts review fast food joints and, according to the podcast description, “generally argue about food/everything.” Plus, they bring on guests from the entertainment world, like Simpsons writer and producer, Matt Selman, and comedian and host of Netflix’s Nailed It!, Nicole Byer.

A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich

For a laugh, click play on A Hot Dog Is a Sandwich. Hosted by “mythical chefs” Josh Scherer and Nicole Hendizadeh, this popular food podcast tackles the internet’s most hilariously divisive and controversial food topics, like, is Popeyes’ chicken sandwich overrated?

Gastropod

Hosted by Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley, Gastropod will enrich your morning walks with truly interesting food facts. You see, Gastropod explores the history and science behind different foods — and you won’t want to hit pause.

Why We Eat What We Eat

Speaking of science, Why We Eat What We Eat also takes an interesting approach to food. As the name suggests, this podcast explores our eating habits and how we decide what we eat for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Sporkful

Why do we love The Sporkful? Not only does this Stitcher podcast bring on famous foodies, like Ayesha Curry and Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner, but it also dives into unexpectedly fascinating topics, like finding Rosa Parks’ pancakes and how traumatic brain injuries affect the way people cook and eat.

