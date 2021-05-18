Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Spindrift Is Launching a Spiked Seltzer Line & It Looks Seriously Refreshing

Canned beverages are perfect for those summer vacations on the water or when you’re relaxing poolside with your best friends, they’re portable and easy to take along with you, wherever you go. One of our favorite sparkling water brands just launched a spiked version in four summer-ready flavors and honestly, we cannot wait to try it.

The popular account @traderjoeslist shared the find writing, “WOWIE! Look what @drinkspindrift came out with 🤩😍 You guys know I love @drinkspindrift! Well imagine how excited I was when I found out they launched a @spindriftspiked, these are the cleaner twist on hard seltzer made with the same real ingredients as regular spindrift!! Comes in 4 flavors: Pineapple, Mango, Half Tea and Half Lemon and Lime.”

If you love the non-alcoholic version, apparently the spiked version tastes just as good. “They taste just like the regular spindrift, so crisp and so refreshing,” @traderjoeslist writes.  “It’s got 4% alcohol (that you can’t even taste) and less than 100 calories. If you drink the other stuff like the White Claws and Truly’s… they don’t compare to Spiked, you’re honestly going to love this.”

With a review like that, how can we not get excited to try these. We love that they use actual fruit juice to add a touch of sweetness. Anyone else totally eyeing that half tea and half lemonade flavor?!

If you’re wanting to try a new spiked sparkling water (as if there aren’t enough of those already), these actually look super tasty and we think their added fruit juice makes them stand apart from the crowd. Definitely check out their website to locate a store that carries them near you.

