Aldi Just Dropped a New Cheese That Trader Joe’s Fans Need to Try

It seems that when one flavor is a total hit with customers, new products in that flavor start popping up everywhere. If you love Trader Joe’s as much as we do, then you’ve probably heard of or seen the hype surrounding their Everything But the Bagel seasoning, and honestly, we think it’s for good reason. The stuff is delicious and goes well on so many things. It was so much of a hit with fans that Trader Joe’s even released Everything But the Bagel kettle chips. Aldi’s been known to release some pretty tasty dupes of Trader Joe’s products (remember their pickle-flavored popcorn and elote corn chip dippers?) but their latest launch incorporates that famous TJ’s seasoning. It’s called Everything Bagel Goat Cheese and we need to smear it on a cracker and try it ASAP.

The popular Instagram account @aldifavoritefinds shared the delicious cheese and a few other flavors, writing, “The summer goat cheese selection is Mango Chili, Double Cream Amarena Cherry, Everything Bagel Seasoning… I have had the cranberry cinnamon and blueberry vanilla and they are both delicious.”

Honestly, that mango chili looks like it would be surprisingly delicious. However, that everything bagel seasoned cheese is definitely number one on our “we need to try it” list.

Don’t we all just love a charcuterie board in the summer with a nice, chilled seltzer or sparkling wine? This cheese looks like the perfect addition to your next party spread. We sure know we want to try it. In a popular flavor like everything bagel, we have a feeling it won’t be on the shelves for long so head to your local Aldi as soon as you can to get your hands on this delicious-looking cheese.

