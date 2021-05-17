Martha Stewart’s Minty Twist On Pesto Dresses Up Simple Veggie Pasta

Fragrant and bright green, pesto can elevate just about any savory food. We obviously love it with pasta, but it’s also delicious stirred into eggs (TikTok taught us!), spread onto sandwiches, paired with grilled meats, and served with crudite. But basil pesto has a distinct flavor, and sometimes we’re craving the herbal, cheesy, nuttiness of pesto, but with a different spin. That’s why we immediately fell in love with the idea of Martha Stewart’s mint, pistachio, and Pecorino Romano pesto. It puts a new spin on an old favorite, and it can make even simple dishes taste like new again.

To make the pesto, you add a half cup of fresh mint leave (without the stems) to a food processor, along with shelled pistachios, grated Pecorino Romano cheese (a saltier, sharper cheese than Parmesan), garlic, and lemon zest. Pulse it with olive oil until you have a loose paste.

Once your pesto is done, you can use it however you wish, but Stewart uses it to make a simple vegetarian pasta dish that sounds like the perfect summer weeknight meal.

She pairs campanelle (a short, ruffled pasta) with crisp-tender asparagus, fresh cherry tomatoes, and the mint-pistachio pesto. A little pasta water helps loosen up the pesto so it clings to every bite, and a garnish of chopped mint, pistachios, grated Pecorino, and a drizzle of olive oil finishes things off.

It’s the sort of meal that tastes like something you’d order at a restaurant, but in reality, it comes together in just 40 minutes. Pair with a crisp white wine and you’ll feel like you’re dining al fresco at your favorite spot.

