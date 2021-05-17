Aldi Is Selling Beverage Stakes That Will Keep Your Drink From Spilling On Your Lawn

I’ve always said that the one thing that would make my backyard perfect is the ability to train my dogs to get me beverages from the fridge — or at the very least, hold them when it’s my turn at the grill. Unfortunately, these efforts have, so far, proven to be futile. In good news, however, we’ve found an adequate (and probably more pragmatic) replacement to bipedal beverage-wielding canines: These adorable beverage stakes from Aldi, aptly discovered by one of our favorite Instagram accounts @aldi.mademedoit.

These 30-inch beverage stakes are perfect for outdoor gatherings and parties, or really any exterior area in which there isn’t space (or desire for) a table. They’ll keep your outfit and lawn dry of drink residue, plus, they’re portable meaning you can move them around as you play lawn games, take turns at the grill and/or play with the kids.

Hm, a backyard accessory that’s portable, pragmatic, and super pretty — they come in various colors, including baby blue, rose red, and black that matches everything— which also holds your drinks? Sign me up yesterday, please and thank you.

Not near an Aldi store but dying to have these? Not to worry! Amazon has a similar product in stock. These beverage stakes come in a multi-color set of six, adding purple, yellow and green into the mix. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with either choice.

Here’s to the summer of dramatically declaring, “hold my drink,” then calmly placing it in its allotted holder.