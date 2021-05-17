Giada De Laurentiis Shared the Most Scrumptious S’more Brownies Recipe & Made All Our Dessert Dreams Come True

Dear dessert devotees, we have breaking brownie news — and it comes just in time for outdoor dining season.

Gone are the days of designating dessert favorites, choosing plain chocolate brownies over their avant-garde, outdoorsy — yet equally delicious — cousin, the s’more. Because today, Giada De Laurentiis‘ Instagram @thegiazy account casually dropped a photo, and accompanying recipe, so exquisitely scrumptious, it’s safe to say they’ve officially made all of our dessert dreams come true.

Behold! A classic baked-good meets indulgent campfire crossover: Giada De Laurentiis’ S’mores Brownies. We’d say these are truly a match made in…oven.

These scrumptious s’mores brownies are the supreme summer staple, combining the cozy vibe of a homemade brownie with the indulgent, ooey-gooey, fudgey flavor and texture of an old-fashioned s’more. What s’more…there’s no campfire required! You can bake these bad boys in the comfort of your own home — and oven. Yes, at long last, a quick and easy way to safely recreate the mouthwatering s’more, sans scary open flame (or camping trip). These are a win/win for parents, bakers, and dessert lovers alike — and anyone to whom you serve your food.

(That said, if you do like camping — may we suggest roasting s’mores with these oh-so-fashionable marshmallow skewers?)

Plus, with summertime just around the corner, this simple yet impressive recipe is perfect for your next potluck or outdoor BBQ! (Or to bake at home alone and eat straight from the pan, we won’t tell.)

Hungry? (I know we are.) Head to giadzy.com for the full s’mores brownies recipe.

