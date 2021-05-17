Giada De Laurentiis’ Light & Bright Rosemary Garlic Chicken Burgers Are Perfect For a Summer Dinner

I don’t know about you, but when we think about family get-togethers in the summer, our minds pretty much always go to grilling out. It’s casual, fun, and perfect for sitting outside on a warm day. However, your traditional hotdog or burger can get boring and we all want to spice it up sometimes. Giada De Laurentiis has some of our favorite innovative recipes like her stuffed peppers and zucchini, Italian egg and pasta scramble, and her strawberry mozzarella bruschetta but her latest is light and bright and great for chicken lovers. It’s a rosemary garlic chicken burger and it’s perfect for grilling out.

Related story Martha Stewart Has a Genius Trick for Cutting Roast Chicken's Cook Time in Half

De Laurentiis shared the recipe on her @thegiadzy Instagram account writing, “If you ever thought a chicken burger couldn’t be as good as (or better than) a beef burger, let @giadadelaurentiis‘ rosemary garlic chicken burgers change your mind.” Honestly, these look incredible. The ingredients already have our mouths watering; mayo, garlic, rosemary leaves, and arugula are some of our favorites. It looks simple and delicious. The best part? It only takes 35 minutes to prep and grill, making it perfect for last-minute dinners.

According to De Laurentiis, you don’t have to worry about these burgers tasting dry because half of that delicious mayo topping goes inside of the patties, making them extra moist. We also love how customizable these burgers can be. Just like your traditional beef burger, you can add whatever toppings you prefer.

If you’re looking to spice up your next grilling experience, consider trying these rosemary garlic chicken burgers. We will definitely be adding them to our running list of delicious-looking dishes to try.

Check out the recipe for Giada De Laurentiis’ Rosemary Garlic Chicken Burgers.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: