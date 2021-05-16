You say poh-tay-toe, I say poh-tah-toe… casserole? Yes! Martha Stewart has reimagined the beloved root vegetable in the form of a casserole — and no matter how you say it, it looks amazing. The domestic diva has been wowing us with her stunning cake recipes lately, but now she’s brought us a different kind of treat: the ultimate brunch crossover in the form of a gargantuan hash brown and loaded baked potato hybrid. Stewart calls it a Broccoli-Cheddar Hash-Brown Casserole. We’re calling it “heaven.”

Like Hannah Montana, this cheesy casserole embodies the best of both worlds — potato-wise, specifically. While it tastes like a baked potato topped with “the works,” it doesn’t get soggy or spongey, maintaining the flavor and crunchy texture of a perfectly crispy hash brown. And is if this casserole recipe didn’t already sound perfect enough — it only requires one skillet! More potato, fewer dishes? Yes, please. (In need of the perfect skillet? Check out this 12-inch enameled cast-iron fry pan from Macy’s Martha Stewart Collection — currently on sale!)

The mouth-watering meal, originally published in the December 2016 issue of Martha Stewart Living, was posted on Stewart’s IG account; the caption suggests finishing each slice with a dollop of Greek yogurt, a bit of bacon, and a sprinkle of chopped green onion “for a tasty meal that can really be enjoyed any time of the day.” Yum!

If you’re as intrigued (and hungry) as we are, head to marthastewart.com for the full Broccoli-Cheddar Hash-Brown Casserole recipe.

