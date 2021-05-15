Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared an Elevated Version of The Viral TikTok Pasta & We’re in Love

Over lockdown, we quickly discovered how useful social media platforms like TikTok were in our daily life. Not only are TikTok videos just purely entertaining, but we’ve also learned a couple of handy tips and tricks that have transformed the way we cook. From the infamous whipped coffee to pesto eggs, we’ve seen just about it all. One of TikTok’s latest viral recipes however took the online space by a storm and quickly caused grocery stores to run out of the required ingredients: Baked Feta Pasta. Not only is it simple to make but it also is just such a tasty dish — and one we might have made one too many times. So when we saw that Giada de Laurentiis had shared her own spin on the viral pasta, we knew we had to try it out for ourselves — and it looks every bit as delicious.

Related story Martha Stewart's Updated Arnold Palmer Is Perfect for a Boozy Mother's Day Brunch

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“Allll the yum of a Caprese Salad is in this super simple pasta dish. Can’t go wrong with that. 🙌,” De Laurentiis’ @thegiadzy account wrote on Instagram. The chef is right, you really can’t go wrong with a dish like this.

To make the Pasta alla Caprese you’ll need a couple of key ingredients such as garlic, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, fresh mozzarella, extra Virgin Olive Oil, and here’s the kicker: balsamic. If you’re familiar with the TikTok recipe, you’ll find that De Laurentiis’ dish is made very similarly, but the queen of pasta never disappoints and the smallest of additional ingredients can make a world of a difference to the overall taste.

Get Giada de Laurentiis’ Pasta alla Caprese recipe online and find more easy healthy recipes in the chef’s cookbook, Giada’s Feel Good Food: My Healthy Recipes and Secrets: A Cookbook.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: