I Tried One of the Most Popular Meal Delivery Subscriptions & Here’s How It Went

As a food editor, you would assume I like grocery shopping but in reality, the opposite is true. And it’s not that I don’t enjoy strolling down the aisles looking for new ingredients, I just rarely have the time. I’ll admit, sometimes swapping those more time-consuming meals for my quick and easy go-tos can put me in a bit of a cooking rut but I’ve found a way to keep my meals vibrant and full of new flavors without having to make lots of extra trips to the grocery store for special ingredients: meal delivery kits. Meal subscription services provide the convenience of having the groceries delivered to your door but for me, one of the most exciting aspects of these meal delivery services is that it’s such a fun way to try recipes that otherwise would have never been on my radar. I’ve tried several of these types of subscriptions before with great success but I realized I hadn’t tried one of the most popular meal delivery services, Blue Apron, so I decided to give it a whirl.

I selected the Signature plan ($9.99 per serving), which allows you to choose between two and four meal deliveries per week and each meal has two servings. If you choose three or four meals per week, shipping is free (note that the two-meal plan does come with an additional $7.99 shipping charge). Blue Apron also offers four-serving meal plans ($7.49-$8.99 per serving), vegetarian meal plans ($9.99 per serving) and even a WW™-approved option ($9.99 per serving) so it’s easy to see why this works for all kinds of households. After you pick your plan you get to move onto the fun part — choosing your meals.

There are 14 meal options to choose from each week and you can choose up to four weeks’ worth of meals at once. Once your meals are selected, that’s it! Just check out and wait for your box to arrive.

When your box arrives, everything will be sealed up in this pouch that keeps all of your ingredients nice and cold. Ingredients for each meal are separated into individual bags so everything is organized and you know which ingredients are used for which recipe. All you need to do is transfer everything to your fridge until you’re ready to cook. You’ll also receive recipe cards with instructions for all of your meals. Bonus tip? Save these so you can recreate your favorite meals again and again.

When it’s time to cook, just pull out the ingredients for the meal you’d like to prepare, the corresponding recipe card and get to work. Recipes can take anywhere from 20-50 minutes to prepare so factor that in when selecting your meals. For my first meal, I decided to make the Cajun chicken and rice dish topped with a creamy relish.

The process was super easy and it didn’t require any fancy cooking skills. In fact, none of the recipes I chose required anything but basic knife skills to prepare so if you’re a total novice in the kitchen, don’t be intimidated. The instructions are easy-to-follow, you don’t need any special tools and because most ingredients are pre-measured, you’ll be whipping up restaurant-quality meals in no time.

And speaking of restaurant-quality meals, I mentioned before that I’m no stranger to meal subscription services but Blue Apron far surpassed my expectations in terms of quality and taste. The recipes are created by chefs and I can honestly say the three Blue Apron meals I received could have easily been mistaken for takeout from a local restaurant.

The next time anyone asks me for a quick and easy meal solution, I’m recommending they try out Blue Apron. The convenience is great and the creative menus are an easy way to spice up your familiar dinner routine. And just in case you need a little extra convincing to give Blue Apron a try, they also ship wine to pair with your meals.

