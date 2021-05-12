Martha Stewart’s Monkey Bread Contains One of Our Favorite Chocolatey Ingredients

Is it just us or does chocolate hazelnut spread make everything better? It’s incredible on toast, inside of a sandwich, or —let’s just be honest, here: eaten straight out of the tub with a spoon. Well, Martha Stewart, queen of desserts thanks in part to her recent cookbook Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection, has just shared a delectable new way to bake with the chocolatey stuff: Monkey Bread with Hazlenut-Chocolate Swirl. Seriously, if there’s one thing that Stewart knows how to make, it’s desserts, from German chocolate bundt cake to strawberry rhubarb tart. And this chocolatey spin on monkey bread looks seriously delicious.

Stewart shared the creation (originally shared in the April 2019 issue of Martha Stewart Living) on Instagram, writing, “We made monkey bread even more irresistible. Yeasted dough gets rolled into tiny orbs, then assembled in a Bundt pan, where it rises while you relax with your coffee. (Parents and grandparents, take note: This is an excellent job for little hands.)” We love the idea of having our kids help us out on this one.

The caption continued, “The deep chocolate-hazelnut notes come from generous drizzles of Nutella on the bottom of the pan and layered throughout. This recipe actually benefits from an overnight ferment in the fridge, taking on a more robust flavor. The next day, bring it to room temperature and set it in the oven.”

We love make-ahead recipes, and we love Nutella, so this is already a win-win in our book, and we’ve added it to the list of recipes we need to try.

Check out this Nordic Ware Bundt pan if you don’t already own one — and check out Martha Stewart’s Monkey Bread with Hazlenut-Chocolate Swirl.

