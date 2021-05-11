Costco’s Meal Prepped Chicken Alfredo Is On Sale For a Limited Time

If there is one thing that can save our midweek slump, it’s having easy meals ready to go after a long workday. Nothing feels worse than coming home to a hungry family and realizing you have absolutely nothing planned. Sure, you could make a fast meal like antipasti caprese salad or 5-ingredient sausage carbonara but sometimes you want something even easier than that. Costco has a ton of oven-ready meals for those days you just really cant cook (like their awesome taco kit). Their meal prepped chicken alfredo is currently on sale and it looks seriously delicious.

The popular account @costcobuys shared the find, writing, “Costco’s delicious chicken Alfredo with penne is $3 off through 5/16! 🙌🏼 If you haven’t tried this yet now’s a good time! 😋” It costs around $16 dollars, but with the discount will cost you around $13. For a meal that’s pretty much already made and can feed the whole family, that is such a good deal. Costco fans seem to be loving this, one wrote “I just had this yesterday, so yummy😋” another commented, “Oh yum! My family loves this stuff!”

All you have to do to cook this one is preheat the oven to 400 degrees, take the plastic top off, put tin foil over the dish, and pop it in the oven for 50 to 60 minutes. It’s seriously that simple.

We have a feeling your picky eaters will love this chicken dish. What’s not to love? It’s cheesy warm chicken-filled pasta. Sounds pretty delicious to us. If you’re looking for another way to put that Costco membership to use, we highly recommend looking at their premade foods. They’ve got a great selection at low prices. We have a feeling Costco premade meals are going to become our midweek tradition.