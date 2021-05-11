There is one event that comes around every summer that the entire family loves: the state fair. Kids love the rides and games, and we love the interesting (and strange) foods. Fair food is dominated by all things fried and one sweet dish, in particular, takes the cake in our book as the tastiest, and no, it’s not fried Oreos. To us, funnel cake is unbeatable. It’s sugary, crunchy, fried and so delicious. What if we told you there was a liquid version of a funnel cake out on the market, would you believe us?

As many of you probably know, Starbucks loves experimenting with its frappucinos. We saw it with the Unicorn, American Cherry Pie, and Summer Berry Panna Cotta frappucinos (yes, those are all past flavors). Their latest seasonal drink takes inspiration from our summer fair favorite — it’s a strawberry funnel cake frappuccino and it looks like a true, sugary delight.

It has some pretty interesting ingredients that caught our eye, including strawberry puree and whipped cream layers. Our favorite part? The drink is actually topped with pieces of fried funnel cake. If you’re a fan of funnel cake, you’ll surely enjoy this fun drink.

If Starbucks’ Unicorn Cake Pop is your favorite summertime treat, don’t worry because that’s coming back this year! And as always, their lineup of flavorful refreshers including the pink drink will also be available if the funnel cake frappuccino isn’t your vibe.

We cannot wait to see what other fun drinks Starbucks makes next. We have a feeling that whatever it is, it will be innovative, fun and delicious.

