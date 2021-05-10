Pesto Eggs Are The Latest TikTok Food Trend We Can’t Wait to Try

It can be hard to feel motivated to make yourself a nice breakfast when you’re exhausted, and messing up the kitchen before you even start your day is the last thing you want to do. But hear us out. What if we told you there was a simple way to make your eggs sing? That just a spoonful of this ingredient could add savory, cheesy, herbal flavors to your scramble, and that in just one pan you could have a restaurant-worthy breakfast? Thanks to a TikTok food trend, we now know the secret to making breakfast exciting again while still keeping things simple. And it’s a lot heartier than “Nature’s Cereal.” We’re talking pesto eggs.

Related story Pickled Garlic Is Sold Out In Grocery Stores Everywhere Thanks to That Viral TikTok But You Can Still Get Some on Amazon

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The name might seem to give the trick away, but this is more than just adding pesto to your eggs. It’s all about the technique.

Courtesy of Classico

Classico Traditional Basil Pesto Sauce 2.66 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

To totally transform your usual breakfast eggs, use a few dollops of pesto in your pan instead of the butter or oil you would usually start with. Just add them straight to your pan while it heats up (and use a quality non-stick pan for extra insurance). The oil in the pesto will keep the eggs from sticking, and the cheese and nuts in the pesto will get nicely toasted as everything cooks. The bright green flavor of the basil adds a kick to the eggs, too. Once the pesto is looking melty (yes, that’s the official term), add your eggs. You can scramble them or leave them whole.

Courtesy of T-fal

T-fal Dishwasher Safe Cookware Fry Pan 53.85 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

As the eggs cook, they soak up the pesto flavor, much more so than if you just spooned pesto over cooked eggs. Fresh pesto is delicious here, but a high-quality jarred pesto works well too, especially since you’re cooking it anyway. We’re also intrigued by the thought of trying this with tangy-sweet sun dried tomato pesto.

Courtesy of Filippo Berio

Filippo Berio Sun Dried Tomato Pesto 9.57 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

When your eggs are cooked, they’ll be bursting with garlicky, cheesy, basil flavor. Serve them as is, over toast, over a heap of lemony greens, or in a bowl of savory porridge. You’ll never want to skip breakfast again!

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet

