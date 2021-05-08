Costco Is Selling Jennifer Garner’s Baby Food Pouches

Busy moms everywhere know how hard it can be to whip up food that is both simple to make and healthy at the same time. That’s why we’ve been longtime fans of Jennifer Garner’s Once Upon A Farm organic baby food company. The A-lister’s fresh and nutritious products are a hit among parents and their children and now Garner’s company has become even more accessible. Once Upon A Farm fruit and veggie pureed blends have officially made their way to Costco, and we couldn’t be more thrilled.

Popular Costco fan account @coscto_doesitagain shared the finds on Instagram, writing: “@onceuponafarm Organic, cold-pressed fruit and veggie blends now available at select Costco locations!” They added: “The 12 pack includes (4) Wild Rumpus Avocado (4) OhMyMega Veggie and (4) Green Kale and Apples! Organic, Non-GMO, and no added sugar! And best of all, this is an amazing value at about half the price per pouch compared to other retailers.”

Shoppers took to the Instagram comment section to show their excitement with one user writing, “Please everyone buy these. I bought three boxes of them. They are the best for your kids. Let’s make sure Costco keeps these available.” It’s always great when affordable, healthy food options are widely accessible to many, and having Once Upon A Farm products available at Costco is sure to benefit many.

We recommend that Costco members head to their local warehouse giant ASAP and see if they have them in stock at your store.

