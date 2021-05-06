In a mere couple weeks, I’m headed off to my first camping trip of the summer, and my to-pack list has all the camping essentials: camping chairs, portable water food and water bowls for the pup, a tent, a couple sleeping bags, pillows, s’mores roasting sticks, a six-pack of hard kombucha, and the list goes on and on. But the one item that’s quickly — and unexpectedly — become a camping must-have, especially among families? A s’mores caddy.

How we’ve gone this long without a s’mores caddy is beyond us, and the SUMPRI kit sold on Amazon a super-useful tool that helps keeps all your s’mores tools and ingredients organized.

The SUMPRI S’mores Caddy comes with two folding trays. The top tray fits chocolate bars, while the second tray fits six roasting sticks. And the bottom compartment is perfect for storing marshmallows, crackers, and any other ingredients the kids love to sandwich between the graham crackers, like strawberries, peanut butter, and more.

Amazon shoppers love the product, too.

“It is a tackle box but it fits s’mores supplies perfectly,” one reviewer writes. “I love extra compartment for my son’s gluten free s’mores Luna bar or two.”

As the reviewer mentioned, yes, this is essentially a glorified Caboodles Box or one of those plastic arts and crafts organizers you had as a kid, but kids will love the idea of having a tackle box specifically for s’mores.

The box doesn’t come with the roasting sticks, so we recommend also dropping SUMPRI’s Marshmallow Roasting Sticks into your cart. The set comes with six extendable roasting forks, great for roasting marshmallows and hot dogs.

Happy camping!

