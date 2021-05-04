The Brand Behind TikTok’s Favorite Mini Waffle Maker Has the Cutest $20 Mini Rice Cooker We’ve Ever Seen

When you think of rice makers, you likely think of something clunky, heavy, and an eyesore that you want to hide away in your pantry as soon as your rice is done cooking. Welp, prepare for your mind to be blown, because thanks to TikTok (kind of), you’ll want to finally leave out your rice maker on the countertop. Dash, the brand behind that viral mini waffle maker, has the most adorable rice maker we ever did see—it comes in cheerful colors like bubblegum pink and aqua that are guaranteed to make cooking feel a lot more fun. A chic kitchen gadget that actually works? Count us in.

Image: Dash.

We first spotted this insanely cute kitchen appliance on Nordstrom’s website—and yep, you can also shop it on Amazon too. The best part might just be the price—it’ll cost you just $19.99, so if you haven’t already, you’ll want to pick up one of Dash’s other internet-famous products (like their genius ice cream maker that’s perfect for summer) that will make your life easier. The mini appliance comes in five colors from white and black to bright pink and aqua, so there’s truly an option for any kitchen.

This small, but mighty rice cooker takes the guesswork out of cooking rice—let’s be real, whipping up fluffy rice is a lot harder than it looks. This device has a 2-cup capacity, so it’s great if you live alone or with one other person. It’s literally as easy as 1,2,3 to use: plug it in, add water, and press the on button. Presto—perfectly fluffy rice for any meal you want. There’s a keep-warm feature to ensure it’s ready to eat when you’re ready, and the nonstick pot is removable for easy clean up.

This kitchen gadget is all kinds of cuteness overload, and for just $20, it seems too good to be true. On Amazon, this best-selling product has almost 20K reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars, so say no more, you’re going to want to add one to your cart (and gift one to mom for Mother’s Day—you’ve only got a few days left to shop!).

