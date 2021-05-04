Ina Garten Has the Perfect Mother’s Day Breakfast Sandwich & It Couldn’t Be Easier to Make

Mother’s day is all about the brunch menu. From mimosas to breakfast in bed, planning the perfect brunch for the mom in your life is key to setting the tone for the whole day and making moms everywhere know just how special they are to all of us. Of course, the simpler we can keep things the better but simple doesn’t have to mean dull. Luckily, Ina Garten is here with the ultimate Mother’s Day breakfast sandwich that is easy, simple and most importantly, delicious.

Garten shared her creation on her Instagram, writing, “What mom wouldn’t love a Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Sandwich in bed this Mother’s Day!?? This easy recipe from Modern Comfort Food is mostly made in the microwave so the kids can help, too! Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful moms out there!!”

We stan a sandwich that can be made in the microwaved. To make this delicious sammy you’ll only need eight ingredients: thick-cut bacon, olive oil, eggs, whole milk, salt and pepper, white cheddar, English muffins and avocado. The eggs and cheese get cooked in the microwave and this is the second time within a week we’ve seen a chef recommend cooking eggs in the microwave! Recently, chef José Andrés shared a video on TikTok to demonstrate his preferred omelet cooking method that features a whole lot of mayonnaise and — you guessed it — a microwave. I guess there really is something to this egg-microwave thing.

Get the full recipe from Barefoot Contessa or Ina Garten’s Cookbook, Modern Comfort Food.

