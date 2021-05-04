Costco Is Selling Pre-Made S’mores That Are Perfect for Summer Camping Trips

There is just something so irresistible about the combination of graham crackers, chocolate, and gooey marshmallows. It reminds us all of those childhood summer nights. Costco has everything and more you could need to make homemade s’mores like a chic gas fire pit, a portable fire pit, and even some wooden chairs to lounge on with the family but what if we told you you could have s’mores, no fire necessary? Well, Costco is now selling smores that are pre-made, meaning you can have that ooey-gooey experience whenever and wherever.

Related story Costco Is Selling An Adorable Set Of Pool Floats Shaped Like Our Favorite Summer Fruit

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The popular Instagram account @costco_doesitagain shared the find writing, “Found in the freezer section! 24 pack of s’mores squares $12.99” Seriously these look delicious and for only $13 we think it’s totally worth trying. There are so many ways to enjoy these delicious treats.

A Costco TikTok account shared an awesome way to heat these up and it looks seriously delicious. The account showed exactly how to warm these in the air fryer and honestly, they look totally irresistible. We know your kids will love these and it would be such a fun way to bring that summer campfire experience indoors.

These make for a delicious dessert or after-school treat and we think they’re super innovative. Nothing beats that combination of flavors and at such a great price, we think these are going to sell super fast. Head to your local Costco to pick up a pack for yourself, and bring that campfire experience home. Definitely makes being a Costco member worth it, huh? We love the savings from our memberships and we have a feeling you will too.

Before you go, check out Costco Products That Have a Cult Following below: