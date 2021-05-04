Martha Stewart’s Cooking Class Is A Perfect Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gift Idea

What do you get the mom who has everything? You know, the lady whose bathroom is chock full of bath oils, candles, and face cream; whose car has been detailed to within an inch of its life; who makes a point to only buy the finest coffees and wines for herself? If that sounds like someone you know, then you probably dread Mother’s Day shopping each year. But instead of stuff, try thinking outside of the box. If your mom who has everything likes to cook, skip the oven mitts and spice gift sets and opt for a once-in-a-lifetime experience instead – a virtual Mother’s Day Cooking class on May 6th with Martha Stewart.

The class will take place online on Thursday, May 6, at 6:00 PM EST. Stewart will walk her students through the process of making a full, fresh spring meal together. The ingredients are seasonal, simple, and vibrant, and the recipes focus on techiniques that highlight their flavors, rather than masking them.

The menu includes Green Salad with Vinaigrette, Individual Cheese Soufflés, Spring Pea Soup, and a Rhubarb Raspberry Crisp. Not bad for a Thursday night!

To prepare mom, you can download the prep packet and shopping list ahead of time, then pick up the groceries she’ll need to cook her special meal. Even better? Buy yourself a ticket to the class too, so you can cook and eat together. Nothing is more precious than an evening spent being creative in the kitchen with mom, followed by a fantastic meal you learned to make from the queen of domesticity herself.

Pair your meal with a bottle or two of Stewart’s own wine collection, and you’ll have a Mother’s Day celebration your mama will never forget.

