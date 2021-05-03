Giada De Laurentiis’ Latest Pasta Recipe Is Actually Perfect for Breakfast

Look, we’ve all done it. You wake up and you eat last night’s delicious dinner leftovers for breakfast. Or, we serve up tried-and-true breakfast for dinner. There are no rules as long as everyone’s fed and happy, right? Well, Giada De Laurentiis definitely has all our pasta cravings covered (marinated cherry tomato pasta, lemon risotto with shrimp, and creamy baked parmesan pasta we’re looking at you!) but her latest recipe combines some of our favorite breakfast and dinner ingredients in one delish dish, making it perfect for those days when you just want to mix it up. And honestly? We’d eat De Laurentiis’ Italian Egg and Pasta Scramble Recipe any time of the day or night.

Related story 16 Cute Easter Breakfast Ideas Your Kids Will Love

De Laurentiis shared the creation on her @thegiadzy Instagram account, writing, “Pasta for breakfast? That’s a definite *yes*. Especially in this springy egg and pasta scramble with asparagus.”

Okay, as unique as this combo sounds, it looks so delicious. The dish includes some of our favorite ingredients — orzo pasta, eggs, asparagus, pancetta, and mozzarella — and only takes 30 minutes to make, so it’s perfect for a weeknight breakfast-for-dinner situation or an easy weekend brunch dish.

Honestly, if you like getting inventive with your breakfast and you love a good pasta dish, this recipe is definitely worth checking out. We think it looks scrumptious and we seriously cannot wait to cook it ourselves. Who said you can’t eat pasta for breakfast? Not Giada De Laurentiis!

Check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Italian Egg and Pasta Scramble Recipe.

Before you go, check out Giada De Laurentiis’ Best Pasta Recipes below: