We love jazzing up an old classic. It makes things exciting and sometimes you discover that a combination you never thought would work totally does. Rachael Ray is the queen of reinventing foods we already love — see her buffalo wing grilled cheese, street corn toast, and Cubano sandwich omelet as delicious evidence — and her latest recipe is a twist on standard hot dogs and their usual toppings. Meet Rachael Ray’s kosher dogs with tomato relish, Israeli pickles, and harissa tahini. Now doesn’t that sound amazing?

Ray shared the creation on her Rachael Ray Show Instagram account, writing, “Rach’s Kosher Dogs with Tomato Relish, Israeli Pickles + Harissa Tahini.” We haven’t seen a hotdog dressed up like this, and honestly, we cannot wait to try this recipe out for ourselves. The relish is totally the star of the show in this dish; it’s made up of chopped tomato, red onion, Persian cucumber, parsley, dill, mint, salt, lemon juice, olive oil. I don’t know about you, but to me, that sounds like a delicious, refreshing summer topping perfect for your hot dog. But Ray isn’t done! She tops her dogs with the relish, then adds hot peppers, Israeli cucumbers (pickles), and a sauce mainly made up of harissa and tahini (1 cup harissa to 1 tablespoon of tahini).

We seriously cannot wait to try this one out for ourselves at our next BBQ. And if Rachael Ray likes it, we have a feeling we’ll like it.

Check out Rachael Ray’s Kosher Hot Dogs with Tomato Relish, Israeli Pickles, and Harissa Tahini.

